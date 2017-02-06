Beer buzz: Wayward Owl and Valentine's Day beer events 

Wayward Owl Brewing Company (3940 Thalia St,, 504-827-1646; www.waywardowlbrewing.com) owner and head brewer Justin Boswell has announced several new beers and weekly events. A Tuesday series begins Feb. 7 when the brewery debuts its first collaboration beer, The Grind. It's an oat and coffee milk brown ale crafted to complement the menu at District Donuts.Sliders.Brew. On Feb. 14, the brewery will tap its first barrel-aged beer, Megascops.

Boswell also is launching a weekly cask ale program on Wednesdays. House beers will be served in the vessels in which they were conditioned, relying on natural carbonation — a byproduct of fermentation — instead of added carbon dioxide. A double-dry-hopped version of its seasonal Shoop Citrus IPA will be featured Wednesday, Feb. 8. The following Wednesday will feature Tawny Twit flavored with Jamaican red tea, pink peppercorns and grains of paradise.

On Valentine's Day, Wayward Owl will offer a three-course dinner featuring food from Piece of Meat Butcher.

On Valentine's Day, beer lovers can go to Cooter Brown's Tavern and Oyster Bar (509 S. Carrollton Ave., 504-866-9104; www.cooterbrowns.com) for half-price craft beers from the 46 taps in the back bar, along with the tavern's regular Tuesday special of half-price raw oysters.

The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com) will pour rare beers from Belgian brewery Cantillon on Feb. 14. Visit The Avenue Pub's Facebook page for details.