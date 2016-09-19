Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

September 19, 2016 Food & Drink » Beer News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Beer buzz: Zwanze Day in New Orleans 

By
The Avenue Pub will tap a keg&nbsp;of Zwanze Oct. 1.

Photo by Nora McGunnigle

The Avenue Pub will tap a keg of Zwanze Oct. 1.

Belgium's Brasserie-Brouwerij Cantillon's international Zwanze Day is Oct. 1, and The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com) is one of 60 bars in the world chosen to tap the beer simultaneously at 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (2 p.m. CST).

  The ingredients in the spontaneously fermented lambic-style Zwanze change every year. Brewer Jean Van Roy announced this year's beer is a throwback combination: a blend of 82 percent raspberries, 18 percent blueberries, with bourbon vanilla beans added. The beer is aged two years before release.

  Avenue Pub customers can purchase tickets for pours of Zwanze and other Cantillon and rare lambic-style beers starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 1.

  Nathanial Zimet will serve Belgian-inspired breakfast fare and brunch items from his Purple Truck beginning at 9 a.m.

  Avenue Pub also will offer many sour beers from Belgium and the U.S., including brews from Gueuzerie Tilquin, Brasserie Trois Dames, Brasserie Dieu de Ciel, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and others. Cantillon beers include Gueuze, Kriek, Iris and Fou' Foune, an apricot lambic, which will be tapped Sept. 30. NOLA Brewing Company will send several special kegs of beer from its sour program, such as House of the Rising made with mayhaws and strawberries, and an experimental American-style sour beer brewed with cantaloupe called Wharf Series No. 3.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More Beer News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in Beer News

More by Nora McGunnigle

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation