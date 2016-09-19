Beer buzz: Zwanze Day in New Orleans 

Belgium's Brasserie-Brouwerij Cantillon's international Zwanze Day is Oct. 1, and The Avenue Pub (1732 St. Charles Ave., 504-586-9243; www.theavenuepub.com) is one of 60 bars in the world chosen to tap the beer simultaneously at 7 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time (2 p.m. CST).

The ingredients in the spontaneously fermented lambic-style Zwanze change every year. Brewer Jean Van Roy announced this year's beer is a throwback combination: a blend of 82 percent raspberries, 18 percent blueberries, with bourbon vanilla beans added. The beer is aged two years before release.

Avenue Pub customers can purchase tickets for pours of Zwanze and other Cantillon and rare lambic-style beers starting at 9 a.m. Oct. 1.

Nathanial Zimet will serve Belgian-inspired breakfast fare and brunch items from his Purple Truck beginning at 9 a.m.

Avenue Pub also will offer many sour beers from Belgium and the U.S., including brews from Gueuzerie Tilquin, Brasserie Trois Dames, Brasserie Dieu de Ciel, Crooked Stave Artisan Beer Project and others. Cantillon beers include Gueuze, Kriek, Iris and Fou' Foune, an apricot lambic, which will be tapped Sept. 30. NOLA Brewing Company will send several special kegs of beer from its sour program, such as House of the Rising made with mayhaws and strawberries, and an experimental American-style sour beer brewed with cantaloupe called Wharf Series No. 3.