Boudin, Bourbon and Beer returns Nov. 4 

The Emeril Lagasse Foundation's annual Boudin, Bourbon & Beer (www.boudinbourbonandbeer.com) bash is at Champions Square on Nov. 4. More than 60 chefs will offer traditional or unorthodox versions of boudin. There is a vegetarian smoked mushroom boudin from chef Frank Brigtsen, wild boar boudin blanc from Emeril's Delmonico's Anthony Scanio and boudin-stuffed squid with bacon dashi aioli from Coquette's Kristen Essig and Michael Stoltzfus.

Along with the long roster of local chefs, there's a host of visiting big-name chefs from around the country, including former New Orleanian Anne Kearney of Rue Dumaine in Ohio, Carey Bringle of Peg Leg Porker in Nashville, Tennessee, Beau MacMillan of Elements in Paradise Valley, Arizona, Kevin Fonzo of K Restaurant in Orlando, Florida, and Kelly English of Restarant Iris in Memphis, Tennessee, among others.

Now in its sixth year, the event is hosted by Emeril Lagasse and co-chairs Donald Link, Stephen Stryjewski and John Currence of Oxford, Mississippi's City Grocery. Tickets are $99 and include food, drinks and entertainment. All proceeds benefit the Emeril Lagasse Foundation, the New Orleans-based charity dedicated to creating opportunities and mentorship for youth interested in culinary, nutrition and arts education.

The music lineup features Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Anderson East, Banditos and Lost Bayou Ramblers.

The roster of chefs and sausages includes the following:

­ • David Slater's (Emeril's New Orleans) boudin-stuffed crab claw with mayhaw sweet and sour sauce ­

• Brian Mottola's (NOLA Restaurant) lamb boudin with toasted pita, cucumber, tomato, dill and feta cheese

­ • Will Avelar's (Meril) boudin tamale with tomatillo salsa

­ • Eason Barksdale's (Bayona) Abita Turbodog brisket and cheddar boudin

­ • Justin Devillier's (Balise and La Petite Grocery) crispy chicken rillettes stuffed with black truffles and Brie DeMeaux

­ • Michael Gulotta's (MoPho) boudin noire dumplings with roasted apple

­ • Alex Harrell's (Angeline) smoked pork and duck 'nduja with fig mustard and herb salad

­ • Chris Lynch's (Atchafalaya) foie gras caramel apple, pork belly, sticky rice and sesame

­ • Richard Sutton's (St. James Cheese Co.) boudin grilled cheese with bourbon mustard.