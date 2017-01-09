Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 09, 2017

Bourbon House and Palace Cafe host tasting events in January 

A couple of Dickie Brennan's Restaurants begin monthly tasting events this month.

  Bourbon House (144 Bourbon St., 504-522-0111; www.bourbonhouse.com) is known for the wide selection of bourbons at its bar. The restaurant's New Orleans Bourbon Society hosts a tasting of Maker's 46, Basil Hayden's, Knob Creek Rye and Jim Beam Double Oak from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Admission is free.

  Palace Cafe (605 Canal St., 504-523-1661; www.palacecafe.com) completed a renovation in late 2015 that added the rum-focused Black Duck Bar on the second floor, as well as a kitchen specializing in charcuterie. The Black Duck Bar hosts a tasting of rums from the Cruzan Rum distillery in the U.S. Virgin Islands from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 25. The tasting features Cruzan's Distiller's Collection of light and dark estate rums and a single-barrel aged rum. Admission is free. Palace Cafe initiated a New Orleans Rum Society at the bar. Membership is not required to attend events, but members receive first notice about upcoming events.

