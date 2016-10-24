Bully performs Saturday at Voodoo 2016 

On its debut Feels Like, Nashville four-piece Bully — fronted by Alicia Bognanno, a former Steve Albini intern who wrote, produced and engineered the album — master the lost and revived art of the quiet-loud dynamic, from faded licks bursting into white-hot fuzz to Bognanno's near whisper verses exploding into coarse but controlled top-of-her-lungs screams. "I know what makes you cry, I know when you mean it. / Who knows you better than," she sings, gently, on "I Remember," before unleashing an "I do!"