Cafe Sbisa reopens on Decatur Street 

Cafe Sbisa (1011 Decatur St., 504-522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com) has re-opened. The Creole restaurant near the French Market was shuttered following Hurricane Katrina.

Craig Napoli ran the historic restaurant from 1992 to 2005. He'll oversee the front of the house and co-owner and chef Alfred Singleton will run the kitchen.

The menu includes some classic local dishes, such as New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp served with French bread and changing daily gumbos ranging from smoked alligator and crawfish sausage gumbo to a vegetarian version. The menu also includes slow-roasted duck leg with Parmesan-truffle fries, frisee salad and bearnaise, and herb-marinated rack of lamb with roasted corn pudding, English peas, tomatoes and rosemary lamb jus.

The brunch menu features pain perdu with bourbon maple syrup, Louisiana blue crab cakes with poached eggs and hollandaise, a crawfish and andouille omelet, grits and grillades and more.

Cafe Sbisa originally opened in 1899. It has a hand-carved mahogany bar dating to 1903. More recent additions include a painting over the bar by George Dureau, who frequented the restaurant.

Singleton grew up in New Orleans and has worked at Bacco, Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse and Desi Vega's Steakhouse. He was hired at Cafe Sbisa in 2000. He is joined in the kitchen by two brothers and his son.

Napoli's family also owns a seafood distribution business based in Hopedale, Louisiana.

Cafe Sbisa is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.