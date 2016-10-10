Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 10, 2016 Food & Drink » New Orleans Food News

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Cafe Sbisa reopens on Decatur Street 

By
click to enlarge sbisa_bbq_shrimp_v2-courtesy-cafesbisa.png

Cafe Sbisa (1011 Decatur St., 504-522-5565; www.cafesbisanola.com) has re-opened. The Creole restaurant near the French Market was shuttered following Hurricane Katrina.

  Craig Napoli ran the historic restaurant from 1992 to 2005. He'll oversee the front of the house and co-owner and chef Alfred Singleton will run the kitchen.

  The menu includes some classic local dishes, such as New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp served with French bread and changing daily gumbos ranging from smoked alligator and crawfish sausage gumbo to a vegetarian version. The menu also includes slow-roasted duck leg with Parmesan-truffle fries, frisee salad and bearnaise, and herb-marinated rack of lamb with roasted corn pudding, English peas, tomatoes and rosemary lamb jus.

  The brunch menu features pain perdu with bourbon maple syrup, Louisiana blue crab cakes with poached eggs and hollandaise, a crawfish and andouille omelet, grits and grillades and more.

  Cafe Sbisa originally opened in 1899. It has a hand-carved mahogany bar dating to 1903. More recent additions include a painting over the bar by George Dureau, who frequented the restaurant.

  Singleton grew up in New Orleans and has worked at Bacco, Dickie Brennan's Steakhouse and Desi Vega's Steakhouse. He was hired at Cafe Sbisa in 2000. He is joined in the kitchen by two brothers and his son.

  Napoli's family also owns a seafood distribution business based in Hopedale, Louisiana.

  Cafe Sbisa is open for dinner from 5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and brunch from 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Cafe Sbisa, Decatur Street

More New Orleans Food News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars

Latest in New Orleans Food News

More by Will Coviello

Readers also liked…

Readers' Favorites

More »

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation