Chef Phillip Lopez to helm restaurant, bars at Troubadour Hotel 

Chef Phillip Lopez, owner of Root and Square Root (1800 Magazine St., 504-309-7800; www.rootnola.com) opened the high-end delicatessen Part & Parcel (611 O'Keefe Ave., 504-827-1090; www.rebelrestaurantgroup.com) in August. He also will run food operations including a restaurant, lounge and rooftop bar at the Central Business District hotel The Troubadour (1111 Gravier St.; www.jdvhotels.com/hotels/louisiana/new-orleans-hotels/the-troubadour), which is slated to open Nov. 4.

The 184-room boutique hotel is the first New Orleans property from Joie de Vivre hotel group. The property will feature rooms with "a modern aesthetic with subtle touches of New Orleans mysticism, music, and local culture," according to a statement from the property's owners.

Petit Lion, the main restaurant, will offer a menu of casual comfort fare including a lobster burger, stuffed deviled eggs, fried chicken and a croque monsieur. Twelve Mile Limit's T. Cole Newton is in charge of the hotel's cocktail program, and the restaurant will feature local beers, wine and twists on classic cocktails. The second-floor Lobby Lounge will highlight punch bowls named after 1960s musical hits.

On the hotel roof, Monkey Board will serve as a more casual hangout, and Lopez's menu will have a food truck-inspired theme. Dishes include hot pretzels, fish tacos and fried chicken sandwiches. There also will be birthday cakes and cocktail pitchers.