December 26, 2016

Chef Phillip Lopez’s Petit Lion opens in The Troubadour 

Petit Lion (1111 Gravier St., 504-518-5500; www.petitlionnola.com), chef Phillip Lopez's new Parisian- style bistro in the Troubadour Hotel (www.jdvhotels.com/hotels/Louisiana/new-orleans-hotels/the-troubadour), is now open.

  The 64-seat restaurant has a sleek design, a horseshoe bar and views overlooking Gravier and Rampart streets. A short opening menu features five entrees, three salads, a few appetizers and side dishes. Crab-stuffed deviled eggs are topped with potato crisps and caviar, and smoked trout rillette is served with heirloom tomato preserves and toast.

  Lyonnaise salad is topped with bacon lardons, a poached egg and mustard vinaigrette. Chicken Paillard salad includes butternut squash, chestnuts, spicy greens and brown butter vinaigrette.

  For entrees, there's classic steak au poivre topped with green peppercorns, Calvados brandy and demi-glace, a take on steamed mussels with vadouvan and coconut milk, and a hamburger with American cheese, pickles and the restaurant's special sauce.

  The 17-story, 184-room boutique hotel will open a rooftop lounge named Monkey Board next year. It will serve food truck-inspired snacks from Lopez and large pitchers and frozen drinks from Twelve Mile Limit's T. Cole Newton.

  Lopez also runs Root and Square Root (www.rootnola.com) in the Lower Garden District and Part & Parcel (www.partandparcelnola.com), a new gourmet deli in the Warehouse District.

