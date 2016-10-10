Chris Trew’s haikus for the New Orleans Pelicans 2016-2017 season 

Buddy Hield for three:

Swish goes the net, we all hope

But be patient please

Anthony Davis

I dropped 10 grand in Vegas

Hope he's MVP

Omer Asik, dude:

Please dunk the ball hard because

You're seven feet tall

We missed him last year

Perhaps a secret weapon?

Quincy Pondexter

This team should run fast

They should play hard-nosed defense

But will they win games?

New Orleans, please don't

Wear the other team's jerseys

When they come to town

Postseason play is

Not really in play because

The West is too stacked

— Chris Trew is a comedian and one of the New Orleans Pelicans' most ardent fans. He performs each Wednesday at The New Movement in Chris and Tami, and can be reached on Twitter at @christrew.