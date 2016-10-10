Chris Trew’s haikus for the New Orleans Pelicans 2016-2017 season 

Buddy Hield for three:
Swish goes the net, we all hope
But be patient please
Anthony Davis
I dropped 10 grand in Vegas
Hope he's MVP
Omer Asik, dude:
Please dunk the ball hard because
You're seven feet tall
We missed him last year
Perhaps a secret weapon?
Quincy Pondexter
This team should run fast
They should play hard-nosed defense
But will they win games?
New Orleans, please don't
Wear the other team's jerseys
When they come to town
Postseason play is
Not really in play because
The West is too stacked
— Chris Trew is a comedian and one of the New Orleans Pelicans' most ardent fans. He performs each Wednesday at The New Movement in Chris and Tami, and can be reached on Twitter at @christrew.