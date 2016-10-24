Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 24, 2016 Music » Music Special Issue

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Claypool Lennon Delirium performs Saturday at Voodoo 2016 

By
click to enlarge voodoo_sat_claypool-161025-01.jpg

5:30 P.M. // Saturday // Altar Stage

Since his earliest mud-slinging days with punk/funk outliers Primus, forever frenetic bassist Les Claypool has had a knack for finding the next new twang. With a reconfigured Primus taking time off after blistering 2015 shows in support of its illuminating take on the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory soundtrack — and Oysterhead, his mega-watt power trio with Phish guitarist Trey Anastasio and Police drummer Stewart Copeland, not an option — he reached out to Sean Lennon, son of John Lennon and Yoko Ono.

  Lennon was a bit of a musical journeyman before he hit a groove in 2013 with his intrepid folk-pop duo The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger, which served as opening act for Primus' summer 2015 tour. Finding good vibrations, Claypool described Lennon as "a musical mutant after my own heart." The two forged a bond at Claypool's California home as they charted new sonic territory conceived as throwback prog rock. The results are The Claypool Lennon Delirium and the mind-melding Monolith of Phobos, released in June. The album hits heights beyond description, with "Cricket and the Genie" featuring Claypool's haunting electric bass pushing a relentless undertow below cascading waves of Lennon's pulsing drums, trippy guitar and bizarro-pop vocals. Emotional urgency informs the soaring and catchy "Boomerang Baby."

  With a touring band including the Beastie Boy's Mark "Money Mark" Nishita on keys and Paulo Baldi on drums, the Delirium's live show delves into covers of King Crimson and classic Primus. As plans for a New Years Eve triple-bill attest, Claypool and Lennon dig the compound of their chemical reaction.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of Claypool Lennon Delirium, 2016 Voodoo Music + Arts Experience

More Music Special Issue »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event

Latest in Music Special Issue

More by Frank Etheridge

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Head and the Heart, Declan McKenna @ The Civic Theatre
    510 O'Keefe Ave. http://www.civicnola.com

    • Wed., Oct. 26, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    The Jayhawks, Folk Uke @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Fri., Oct. 28, 10 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    DJ ?uestlove @ Tipitina's
    501 Napoleon Ave. http://www.tipitinas.com

    • Fri., Oct. 28, 1 a.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Halloween Cover Band Show feat. bands covering The Get Up Kids, Linkin Park, Alice Cooper, King Crimson, The Offspring @ New Orleans Community Printshop & Darkroom
    1201 Mazant St. http://www.nolacommunityprintshop.org

    • Sat., Oct. 29, 8 p.m.
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation