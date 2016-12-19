Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 19, 2016

Comedy and theater events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 20-26, 2016) 

Great Russian Nutcracker
Fri. Dec. 23 | The Moscow Ballet presents an extravagant production — with ornate costumes and a 60-foot Christmas tree — of the holiday classic. At 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Saenger Theatre.

Wait, What?: A Comedy Show + Drinking Game
Thu. Dec. 22 | They made the lists. Check 'em twice. Drink. New Orleans comedians Geoffrey Gauchet and Isaac Kozell host a stand-up comedy show with a built-in drinking game based on the comics' sets. This holiday edition includes comics Jon Reaux, James Cusimano, Mary-Devon Dupuy, Anthony Scontrino, J.D. Sledge and Ed Black. At 7 p.m. at Hi-Ho Lounge.

