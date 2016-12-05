Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 05, 2016

Commentary: Vote on December 10 

While the rest of America is done with elections for this year, voters across Louisiana will head to the polls one more time this Saturday, Dec. 10, to elect a new U.S. Senator. Locally, voters in Orleans and Jefferson parishes also will decide the fate of a half-dozen important ballot propositions.

  In Jefferson, the ballot features four tax renewals for public schools, recreation, drainage, infrastructure and public safety. Renewal of these existing levies will not increase local taxes. We urge approval of all four renewals. In Kenner, we endorse Jefferson Parish Councilman Ben Zahn for mayor.

  New Orleans voters will consider two citywide propositions — a new 2.5-mill property tax increase for fire protection services and renewal of an existing property tax for drainage services. We support both propositions.

  For more information about the ballot propositions, see our Commentary from last week at www.bestofneworleans.com/ballotprops2016.

