January 23, 2017 Events » Stage Previews and Reviews

Dance and musical events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 24-30, 2017) 

click to enlarge jellys-9.jpg

Jelly's Last Jam
Fri.-Sun. Jan. 27-Feb. 12 | Jelly Roll Morton, the most famous piano "professor" to play in Storyville's bordello parlors, was not too shy to claim he invented jazz. The musical celebrating his life features a live jazz band. At 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JULIETA CERVANTES
  • Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Ronald K. Brown/ EVIDENCE
Fri.-Sun. Jan. 27-29 | New York-based dancer/choreographer Ronald K. Brown's company EVIDENCE features native New Orleanian Courtney Paige Brown, and the final piece (On Earth Together) in this program is a collaboration including many local dancers. At 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at NOCCA.

