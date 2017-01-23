Dance and musical events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 24-30, 2017) 

click to enlarge

Jelly's Last Jam

Fri.-Sun. Jan. 27-Feb. 12 | Jelly Roll Morton, the most famous piano "professor" to play in Storyville's bordello parlors, was not too shy to claim he invented jazz. The musical celebrating his life features a live jazz band. At 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre.

Photo by Julieta Cervantes

Ronald K. Brown/ EVIDENCE

Fri.-Sun. Jan. 27-29 | New York-based dancer/choreographer Ronald K. Brown's company EVIDENCE features native New Orleanian Courtney Paige Brown, and the final piece (On Earth Together) in this program is a collaboration including many local dancers. At 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at NOCCA.