Dance, theater and musical events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 17-23, 2017) 

Gomela/to return: Movement of Our Mother Tongue

Thu.-Sun. Jan. 19-29 | Junebug Productions reprises its dance-based theater piece combining jazz, hip-hop and spoken word. The story follows generations of New Orleanians and traces cultural ties to nations of the African diaspora. At 7:30 p.m. at Ashe Power House Theater.

Sea of Common Catastrophe

Thu.-Sun. Jan. 19-28 | In Jeff Becker and ArtSpot Productions' drama inspired by a town submerged under water in Gabriel Garcia Marquez's Sea of Lost Time, a community copes with change as some are displaced and others flock to trendy restaurants. At 8 p.m. at UNO's Robert E. Nims theatre.

Alan Cumming

Sat. Jan. 21 | Alan Cumming has starred in Hamlet, won a Tony award for his role in Cabaret and appeared in films ranging from Emma to Eyes Wide Shut. He's backed by pianist Lance Horne, cellist Eleanor Norton and drummer Chris Jago in this concert of popular tunes. At 8 p.m. at Joy Theater.