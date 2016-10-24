DJ Mustard’s best of the best 

The crown is a gold-crusted bottle of Heinz mustard. Its war cry: "Mustard on the beat, ho."

Dijon Isaiah McFarlane has water-marked dozens of hits with his pro- duction; combined, he has gone platinum more than 20 times. There are deceptively simple beats (maybe annoyingly so), brutally lean hooks, and a telltale "Mustard on the beat, ho" announcing who is responsible for the next three minutes likely headed for constant radio play. DJ Mustard has planted a flag with a handful of notes on a keyboard and little else — no chorus, no bridge, just "hey" chants on the offbeats and almost-brittle 808 claps. The West Coast producer — alongside frequent collaborator YG, whose acclaimed debut album My Krazy Life largely is a Mustard production — have revitalized West Coast G-funk with a minimal sonic palette. His sound didn't create a ripple effect in radio rap but a tsunami. Jidenna's ubiquitous "Classic Man" and Iggy Azalea's ubiquitous and terrible "Fancy" are virtual soundalikes. Mustard had nothing to do with them.

Here's an unofficial Top 5 ranking of his songs to hit the Billboard 100:

Tyga — "Rack City" (2011): Three liquid-sounding descending notes made it Mustard's first No. 1 hit.

Young Jeezy — "R.I.P." (2012): The song introduced Mustard's M.O.: three bassy synth notes, twinkling piano, "hey" chants and a rudimentary, laid-back beat.

YG — "Who Do You Love?" (2014): Mustard says Timbaland told him to give this beat to Jay Z. But the song — three lurking John Carpenter synth notes and five echoing piano notes — was already in the can with a Drake feature.

Tinashe — "2 On" (2014): Mustard proved he can track R&B and pop with a bubbling synth line, a few chimes and reverberating finger snaps.

2 Chainz — "I'm Different" (2012): Seven notes (ding, ding, ding-ding-ding ding ... ding) now synonymous with 2 Chainz himself.