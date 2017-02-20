Eiffel Society launches new music series 

Eiffel Society, despite its best efforts, never will be an ideal venue for live music (i.e., the next octagonal, 6,000-square-foot glass-walled recording studio will be the first). But the Parisian recycling project has more to offer than challenging acoustics, all of which are interrelated: a towering lineage, an abundance of style, dramatic St. Charles Avenue real estate and creatively flexible curators. The 2017 series "New Talent Tuesdays" flexes every one of its steel muscles. A partnership with "third coast" arts-and-music collective Portculture, the monthly series bulges with imagination. January fired off with a generous trio of musicians (Dylan Kidd, Friend Kerrek and Derek Taylor), and this "limited edition Mardi Gras" follow-up powder keg seems to know no limits: No less than a dozen performers and eight visual artists are billed, from all-caps Space Harrier AF THE NAYSAYER's (pictured) sine-and-cosine tangents within the triangle of jazz, electronica and hip-hop to Alfred Banks' eulogistic homilies and Mike Hazel's moonlit, Rick-slick line readings (visit www.portculture.org for full lineup). Forgive the vitreous perimeter if it threatens to crack. Tickets $5.

<a href="http://afthenaysayer.bandcamp.com/album/armed-wing-battle-unit">Armed Wing Battle Unit (アームドウィング バトルユニット) by AF THE NAYSAYER</a>