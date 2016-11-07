Events and festivals in New Orleans this week (Nov. 8-14, 2016) 

The New Orleans Book Festival

Fri.-Sat. Nov. 11-12 | There are readings and performances over two days with national and local authors, music and more. The New Orleans Public Library's Latter branch hosts a family-friendly "Under the Stars" event 6:30 p.m. Friday (bring your own blanket), and there's a full day of events on several stages beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in City Park.

click to enlarge Photo by Jeffrey Dupuis

Treme Creole Gumbo Festival

Sat.-Sun. Nov. 12-13 | The free festival features music by brass bands including Rebirth, Soul Rebels, Hot 8, To Be Continued, Treme, Panorama and others. There's also all sorts of gumbo (seafood, chicken and andouille, gumbo z'herbes, file, gluten-free and vegan) and cooking demonstrations. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Louis Armstrong Park.