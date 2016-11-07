Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 07, 2016 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Events and festivals in New Orleans this week (Nov. 8-14, 2016) 

The New Orleans Book Festival
Fri.-Sat. Nov. 11-12 | There are readings and performances over two days with national and local authors, music and more. The New Orleans Public Library's Latter branch hosts a family-friendly "Under the Stars" event 6:30 p.m. Friday (bring your own blanket), and there's a full day of events on several stages beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in City Park.

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JEFFREY DUPUIS
  • Photo by Jeffrey Dupuis

Treme Creole Gumbo Festival
Sat.-Sun. Nov. 12-13 | The free festival features music by brass bands including Rebirth, Soul Rebels, Hot 8, To Be Continued, Treme, Panorama and others. There's also all sorts of gumbo (seafood, chicken and andouille, gumbo z'herbes, file, gluten-free and vegan) and cooking demonstrations. From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. in Louis Armstrong Park.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , ,

More New Orleans Event Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in New Orleans Event Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    A Kingdom, A Chasm @ Art Klub
    1941 Arts St. http://www.artistinc.org

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19, 10 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 19

  • Gambit Pick
    Mr. Universe @ Sidney’s Saloon
    1200 St. Bernard Ave. http://www.sidneyssaloon.com

    • Fri., Nov. 11

  • Gambit Pick
    New Orleans Book Festival @ Various locations
    New Orleans

    • Fri., Nov. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    Treme Creole Gumbo Festival @ Armstrong Park
    701 N. Rampart St

    • Nov. 12-13 Free
    • 2 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation