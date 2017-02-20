Events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 20-27, 2017) 

[image-1[

Lundi Gras

Mon. Feb. 27 | The Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club presents its elected characters and music (Rebirth Brass Band, DJ Jubilee, Tonya Boyd-Cannon) in Woldenberg Park, and King Zulu greets Rex when he arrives at Spanish Plaza at 6 p.m. There also is music and fireworks at Spanish Plaza. PAGE 73.

Red Beans parade

Mon. Feb. 27 | Of course the Krewe of Red Beans parades on a Monday. Krewe members cover their costumes in red beans and second-line around the Marigny, French Quarter and Treme. Beginning at 2 p.m. at Marigny Opera House.