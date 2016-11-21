Events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 22-28, 2016) 

click to enlarge

Bayou Classic Battle of the Bands

Fri. Nov. 25 | The 43rd annual showdown between Grambling and Southern universities is matched only by the schools' showstopper band battle and Greek step show competitions. At 6 p.m. at the Superdome.

click to enlarge

Draw-A-Thon

Sat.-Sun. Nov. 26-27 | Antenna's annual 24-hour event opens the floor (and ceiling, walls and tables, all likely covered in paper and other art projects) to artists of all ages and skill levels for nonstop art-making. There are workshops, special sessions and other events beginning 6:30 a.m. Saturday running continuously through 6:30 a.m. Sunday at Marigny Opera House.