Addy Najera

Fri. Sept. 30 | The deadpan comedian, cat lover and veteran of the New Movement Theater and local comedy shows records her debut album. Cyrus Cooper and Julie Mitchell also perform at 8 p.m. at Mudlark Public Theatre.

Art for Arts' Sake

Sat. Oct. 1 | Museums and galleries in the Warehouse District and galleries and shops on Magazine Street open for the annual fall celebration of visual arts. Many galleries host receptions from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.