February 13, 2017 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Family Gras returns Feb. 17-19 

Metairie's festival features The Association, Lee Brice, Fifth Harmony and others

Family Gras

Family Gras

Feb. 17-19

4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Friday; 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Saturday; 11:30 a.m.-5:45 p.m. Sunday

3300 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 731-7083

www.familygras.com

Family Gras features local and touring bands on festival grounds on the median at 3300 Veterans Memorial Boulevard at Lakeside Shopping Center. The Friday music lineup includes The Association, the California pop band that produced the hits "Cherish" and "Windy," as well as local acts The Cowsills and Creole String Beans. Saturday kicks off with the Imagination Movers at 12:30 p.m., followed by Paris Avenue, Big Sam's Funky Nation, pop star Tony Orlando and the girl group Fifth Harmony. Sunday features country stars Jessie James Decker and Lee Brice (pictured) as well as Rougarou and Jenna Hunts.

  Metairie's weekend parades are expected to reach the festival grounds after the music performances Friday and Saturday. The krewes of Excalibur and Athena parade Friday night, and Caesar rolls Saturday.

  The festival grounds include kids activities such as sports challenges and face painting, an art market and food and drink vendors. VIP weekend passes include backstage access and special food and drink areas. Family Gras is produced pro bono by Buisson Creative. General admission is free. VIP tickets $125.

