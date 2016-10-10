Five dishes with beef tongue 

Bacchanal
600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111
www.bacchanalwine.com
Seared beef tongue is served with salsa verde, heirloom tomatoes and arugula.
Del Fuego Taqueria
4518 Magazine St., (504) 309-5797
www.delfuegotaqueria.com
Slow-cooked beef tongue and onions are available in tacos.
Emeril's Delmonico
1300 St. Charles Ave., (504) 525-4937
www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-delmonico
Beef tongue salumi is among changing charcu- terie selections.
Stein's Market & Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771
www.steinsdeli.net
Beef tongue is served on rye bread with optional toppings of coleslaw, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, onions or chopped liver.
Taqueria Corona
5932 Magazine St., (504) 897-3974; 3535 Severn Ave., Metairie, (504) 885-5088; 1827 Hickory Ave., Harahan, (504) 738-6722
www.taqueriacorona.com
The taco selection includes spicy chopped beef tongue with pico de gallo on soft flour tortillas.