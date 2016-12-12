Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 12, 2016

Five in 5: boozy coffee drinks in New Orleans 

Antoine's Restaurant
713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4122
Signature cafe Brulot Diabolique features spiced coffee with brandy flamed tableside.

El Libre
508 Dumaine St., (504) 309-2699
www.ellibrenola.com
The Black Star latte features rum, espresso, coffee syrup, Maraschino liqueur, orange Curacao, demerara sugar and steamed milk.

GW Fins
808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467
www.gwfins.com
Cappucino Fins includes Kahlua, Nocello, praline liqueur and shaved chocolate.

Molly's at the Market
1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169
www.mollysatthemarket.net
Frozen Irish coffee packs a punch with brandy and coffee liqueur and is sprinkled with coffee grounds.

Urban South Brewery
1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852
www.urbansouth- brewery.com
Rectify Coffee Porter is a dark beer made with a locally roasted blend of coffee beans from Ethiopia, Brazil and Colombia.

