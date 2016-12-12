Five in 5: boozy coffee drinks in New Orleans 

Antoine's Restaurant

713 St. Louis St., (504) 581-4122

Signature cafe Brulot Diabolique features spiced coffee with brandy flamed tableside.

El Libre

508 Dumaine St., (504) 309-2699

www.ellibrenola.com

The Black Star latte features rum, espresso, coffee syrup, Maraschino liqueur, orange Curacao, demerara sugar and steamed milk.

GW Fins

808 Bienville St., (504) 581-3467

www.gwfins.com

Cappucino Fins includes Kahlua, Nocello, praline liqueur and shaved chocolate.

Molly's at the Market

1107 Decatur St., (504) 525-5169

www.mollysatthemarket.net

Frozen Irish coffee packs a punch with brandy and coffee liqueur and is sprinkled with coffee grounds.

Urban South Brewery

1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852

www.urbansouth- brewery.com

Rectify Coffee Porter is a dark beer made with a locally roasted blend of coffee beans from Ethiopia, Brazil and Colombia.