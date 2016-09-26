Five in 5: creative deviled eggs 

The Backyard
244 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 309-8767
www.thebackyardnola.com
Muffuletta deviled eggs are stuffed with olive salad and topped with crispy salami.
Capdeville
520 Capdeville St., (504) 371-5161
www.capdevillenola.comvDeviled eggs feature remoulade and lumpfish caviar.
Eat New Orleans
900 Dumaine St., (504) 522-7222
www.eatnola.com
Spicy deviled eggs are topped with bacon or smoked salmon.
Mondo
900 Harrison Ave., (504) 224-2633
www.mondoneworleans.com
The deviled egg trio in- cludes plain, curried and basil versions.
Toups' Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999
www.toupsmeatery.com
Smoked trout deviled eggs are topped with trout roe and pickled jalapenos.