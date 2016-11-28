Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 28, 2016

Five in 5: five places for post-Thanksgiving turkey 

Company Burger
611 O'Keefe Ave., (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320
www.thecompanyburger.com
The turkey burger is topped with tomato jam, arugula and green goddess dressing.

Meril
424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745
www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
Crispy turkey necks are served with citrusy Crystal mojo sauce.

Parkway Bakery & Tavern
538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047
www.parkwaypoorboys.com
Wednesday, Nov. 30, is the last day to get a Thanksgiving po-boy, filled with roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy.

Part & Parcel
611 O'Keefe Ave., Suite C-8, (504) 827-1090
www.partandparcelnola.com
The T.A.S.T.E. sandwich features fried turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, chipotle aioli and a fried egg on ciabatta.

Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683
www.collegeinn1933.com
The house gumbo at College Inn is made with turkey and andouille sausage.

