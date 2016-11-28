Five in 5: five places for post-Thanksgiving turkey 

Company Burger

611 O'Keefe Ave., (504) 309-9422; 4600 Freret St., (504) 267-0320

www.thecompanyburger.com

The turkey burger is topped with tomato jam, arugula and green goddess dressing.

Meril

424 Girod St., (504) 526-3745

www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril

Crispy turkey necks are served with citrusy Crystal mojo sauce.

Parkway Bakery & Tavern

538 Hagan Ave., (504) 482-3047

www.parkwaypoorboys.com

Wednesday, Nov. 30, is the last day to get a Thanksgiving po-boy, filled with roasted turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce and gravy.

Part & Parcel

611 O'Keefe Ave., Suite C-8, (504) 827-1090

www.partandparcelnola.com

The T.A.S.T.E. sandwich features fried turkey, avocado, sprouts, tomatoes, chipotle aioli and a fried egg on ciabatta.

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683

www.collegeinn1933.com

The house gumbo at College Inn is made with turkey and andouille sausage.