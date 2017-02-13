Five in 5: ice cream sandwiches 

Emeril's New Orleans

800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393

www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans

The s'mores ice cream sandwich includes toasted marshmallows and Fireball whiskey sauce.

Fat Boy Pantry

1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514

Ice cream is scooped onto a sweet bun and pressed.

House of Blues

225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999

www.houseofblues.com/ neworleans

Large chocolate chip cookies are filled with Oreo-dusted vanilla ice cream.

New Orleans Ice Cream Co.

Grocery stores citywide

www.neworleans- icecream.com

The vanilla ice cream "po-boy" is made with chocolate cookies and dipped in milk chocolate.

Rosedale

801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595

www.rosedalerestaurant.com

An ice cream sandwich duo features chocolate cookies filled with mint ice cream and ginger snap cookies filled with coconut sorbet.