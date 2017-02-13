Five in 5: ice cream sandwiches 

Emeril's New Orleans
800 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 528-9393
www.emerilsrestaurants.com/emerils-new-orleans
The s'mores ice cream sandwich includes toasted marshmallows and Fireball whiskey sauce.
Fat Boy Pantry
1302 Magazine St., (504) 239-9514
Ice cream is scooped onto a sweet bun and pressed.
House of Blues
225 Decatur St., (504) 310-4999
www.houseofblues.com/ neworleans
Large chocolate chip cookies are filled with Oreo-dusted vanilla ice cream.
New Orleans
Ice Cream Co.
Grocery stores citywide
www.neworleans- icecream.com
The vanilla ice cream "po-boy" is made with chocolate cookies and dipped in milk chocolate.
Rosedale
801 Rosedale Drive, (504) 309-9595
www.rosedalerestaurant.com
An ice cream sandwich duo features chocolate cookies filled with mint ice cream and ginger snap cookies filled with coconut sorbet.