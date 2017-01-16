Five in 5: king cake-flavored treats 

Cocktail & Sons

www.cocktailandsons.com

The local company makes syrups for use in cocktails, including a king cake syrup made with cinnamon, lemon and pecan.

Creole Creamery

4924 Prytania St., (504) 894-8680; 6260 Vicksburg St., (504) 482-2924

www.creolecreamery.com

King cake ice cream is cinnamon flavored and has pieces of king cake in it.

Krewe du Brew

1610 St. Charles Ave., (504) 522-1530

www.krewedubrewnola.com

The king cake latte is made with king cake-flavored syrup and topped with whipped cream and sprinkles.

Quintin's Ice Cream

www.quintinsnatural.com

King cake dough ice cream (available at Whole Foods Market and other grocers) features chunks of king cake dough in vanilla-orange ice cream.

Sucre

622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098; 3025 Magazine St., (504) 520-8311; Lakeside Shopping Center, 3301 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 834-2277

www.shopsucre.com

In addition to king cakes, the confectioner sells king cake-inspired macarons and chocolates.