Five in 5: macaroni and cheese 

The Big Cheezy

422 1/2 S. Broad St., (504) 302-2598; 3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry's Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075

www.thebigcheezy.com

The Mac N'Cheezy is a grilled sandwich filled with bacon, macaroni and four cheeses.

Capdeville

520 Capdeville St., (504) 371-5161

www.capdevillenola.com

Truffled macaroni and cheese is made with pancetta, brown butter, sage, peas, Parmesan and truffle oil.

High Hat Cafe

4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336

www.highhatcafe.com

Macaroni and pimiento cheese is available as a side dish.

LA Smokehouse

8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8905

www.lasmokehouse.com

Maque choux macaroni and cheese includes corn and is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and green onions.

Ye Olde College Inn

3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683

www.collegeinn1933.com

Crawfish macaroni and cheese includes crawfish tails, five types of cheese and white truffle essence.