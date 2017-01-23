Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017

Five in 5: macaroni and cheese 

The Big Cheezy
422 1/2 S. Broad St., (504) 302-2598; 3232 Williams Blvd., Kenner, (504) 305-5349; Henry's Uptown Bar, 5101 Magazine St., (504) 258-4075
www.thebigcheezy.com
The Mac N'Cheezy is a grilled sandwich filled with bacon, macaroni and four cheeses.

Capdeville
520 Capdeville St., (504) 371-5161
www.capdevillenola.com
Truffled macaroni and cheese is made with pancetta, brown butter, sage, peas, Parmesan and truffle oil.

High Hat Cafe
4500 Freret St., (504) 754-1336
www.highhatcafe.com
Macaroni and pimiento cheese is available as a side dish.

LA Smokehouse
8300 Earhart Blvd., Suite 103, (504) 265-8905
www.lasmokehouse.com
Maque choux macaroni and cheese includes corn and is topped with shredded cheddar cheese and green onions.

Ye Olde College Inn
3000 S. Carrollton Ave., (504) 866-3683
www.collegeinn1933.com
Crawfish macaroni and cheese includes crawfish tails, five types of cheese and white truffle essence.

