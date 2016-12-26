Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 26, 2016

Five in 5: mortadella dishes in New Orleans 

Central Grocery
923 Decatur St., (504) 523-1620
www.centralgrocery.com
The French Quarter grocery stocks imported Italian cold cuts including mortadella, which is featured in the shop's muffuletta sandwich.

Domenica
123 Baronne St., (504) 648-6020
www.domenicarestau- rant.com
Pizza Enzo is topped with mortadella, tomatoes, anchovies and garlic.

Meril
424 Girod St.,
(504) 526-3745
www.emerilsrestaurants.com/meril
The mortadella flatbread includes green chilies and melted cheese.

Petite Amelie
900 Royal St., (504) 412-8065
www.cafeamelie.com/ petite-amelie.html
The muffuletta features Genoa salami, mortadella, ham, melted provolone cheese and olive salad on ciabatta.

Stein's Market & Deli
2207 Magazine St., (504) 527-0771
www.steinsdeli.net
The Italian Hoagie is filled with mortadella, hot coppa, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions and garlic vinaigrette.

Speaking of Mortadella Dishes, New Orleans

