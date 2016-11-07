Five in 5: ratatouilles 

Cafe Degas

3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635

www.cafedegas.com

Provencal-style ratatouille accompanies pan-seared rack of lamb and lamb merguez sausage with haricots verts, potatoes and smoked Vidalia onions.

La Crepe Nanou

1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670

www.lacrepenanou.com

Ratatouille made with eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions fills a crepe.

Red Dog Diner

3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333

www.reddogdiner.com

The Rat-a-Tat sandwich includes roasted eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and roasted garlic aioli.

Salon Restaurant by Sucre

622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098

www.restaurantsalon.com

Ratatouille is served in a salad with local greens, portobello mushrooms and goat cheese and on a sandwich with tomato pesto.

Toast

1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664

www.toastneworleans.com

Toast's Gentilly location serves toast topped with ratatouille, ricotta cheese and an egg.