Five in 5: ratatouilles 

Cafe Degas
3127 Esplanade Ave., (504) 945-5635
www.cafedegas.com
Provencal-style ratatouille accompanies pan-seared rack of lamb and lamb merguez sausage with haricots verts, potatoes and smoked Vidalia onions.
La Crepe Nanou
1410 Robert St., (504) 899-2670
www.lacrepenanou.com
Ratatouille made with eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes and onions fills a crepe.
Red Dog Diner
3122 Magazine St., (504) 934-3333
www.reddogdiner.com
The Rat-a-Tat sandwich includes roasted eggplant, zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, mozzarella and roasted garlic aioli.
Salon Restaurant
by Sucre
622 Conti St., (504) 267-7098
www.restaurantsalon.com
Ratatouille is served in a salad with local greens, portobello mushrooms and goat cheese and on a sandwich with tomato pesto.
Toast
1845 Gentilly Blvd., (504) 351-3664
www.toastneworleans.com
Toast's Gentilly location serves toast topped with ratatouille, ricotta cheese and an egg.