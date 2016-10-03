Five in 5: smoked fish dips 

Apolline

4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881

www.apollinerestaurant.com

Smoked tuna dip features poblano peppers and cream cheese and is served with saltines.

Grand Isle

575 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 520-8530

www.grandisle- restaurant.com

Smoked sardine dip features cane syrup vinaigrette and hot sauce crisps.

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285

www.kitchentablearabi.com

Smoked Gulf fish spread is made with applewood- smoked drum and served with roasted olives, pickles and crostini.

Red Fish Grill

115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200

www.redfishgrill.com

Smoked redfish dip is made with choupique caviar, shallots and Creole cream cheese and served with Parmesan-black pepper lavash.

Vessel NOLA

3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775

www.vesselnola.com

Creamy smoked Gulf fish dip is served with charred lavash crackers.