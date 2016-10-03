Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016 Food & Drink » Five in 5

Five in 5: smoked fish dips 

Apolline
4729 Magazine St., (504) 894-8881
www.apollinerestaurant.com
Smoked tuna dip features poblano peppers and cream cheese and is served with saltines.

Grand Isle
575 Convention Center Blvd., (504) 520-8530
www.grandisle- restaurant.com
Smoked sardine dip features cane syrup vinaigrette and hot sauce crisps.

The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285
www.kitchentablearabi.com
Smoked Gulf fish spread is made with applewood- smoked drum and served with roasted olives, pickles and crostini.

Red Fish Grill
115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200
www.redfishgrill.com
Smoked redfish dip is made with choupique caviar, shallots and Creole cream cheese and served with Parmesan-black pepper lavash.

Vessel NOLA
3835 Iberville St., (504) 603-2775
www.vesselnola.com
Creamy smoked Gulf fish dip is served with charred lavash crackers.

