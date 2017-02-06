Five in 5: Valentine's Day dinners in New Orleans 

Caribbean Room
The Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500
www.thecaribbeanroom.com
The $95 five-course tasting menu includes lobster bisque with lobster toast and tarragon and tournedos of beef with bearnaise.
The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 523-6000
www.grillroomnew- orleans.com
Prix fixe options of five- ($80), seven- ($100) and nine-course ($120) meals have dishes such as oysters with tempura-fried avocado and Calabrian chilies.
The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285
www.kitchentablearabi.com
The $50 four-course prix-fixe menu includes options of pickled vegetable salad with house-made ricotta, wild mushroom and duck capellini and grilled filet mignon.
Palmettos
on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050
www.palmettos- restaurant.com
The $48 four-course menu features mushroom lavender soup and trout amandine with mashed potatoes.
Toups' Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999
www.toupsmeatery.com
The $65 four-course menu features roasted oysters with crab fat butter, braised wagyu oxtail with grits and radish slaw, and duck leg au poivre with crispy rice cakes.