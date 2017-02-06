Five in 5: Valentine's Day dinners in New Orleans 

Caribbean Room

The Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500

www.thecaribbeanroom.com

The $95 five-course tasting menu includes lobster bisque with lobster toast and tarragon and tournedos of beef with bearnaise.

The Grill Room

Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 523-6000

www.grillroomnew- orleans.com

Prix fixe options of five- ($80), seven- ($100) and nine-course ($120) meals have dishes such as oysters with tempura-fried avocado and Calabrian chilies.

The Kitchen Table Cafe

7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285

www.kitchentablearabi.com

The $50 four-course prix-fixe menu includes options of pickled vegetable salad with house-made ricotta, wild mushroom and duck capellini and grilled filet mignon.

Palmettos on the Bayou

1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050

www.palmettos- restaurant.com

The $48 four-course menu features mushroom lavender soup and trout amandine with mashed potatoes.

Toups' Meatery

845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999

www.toupsmeatery.com

The $65 four-course menu features roasted oysters with crab fat butter, braised wagyu oxtail with grits and radish slaw, and duck leg au poivre with crispy rice cakes.