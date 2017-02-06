Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

February 06, 2017

Five in 5: Valentine's Day dinners in New Orleans 

Caribbean Room
The Pontchartrain Hotel, 2031 St. Charles Ave., (504) 323-1500
www.thecaribbeanroom.com
The $95 five-course tasting menu includes lobster bisque with lobster toast and tarragon and tournedos of beef with bearnaise.

The Grill Room
Windsor Court Hotel, 300 Gravier St., (504) 523-6000
www.grillroomnew- orleans.com
Prix fixe options of five- ($80), seven- ($100) and nine-course ($120) meals have dishes such as oysters with tempura-fried avocado and Calabrian chilies.

The Kitchen Table Cafe
7005 St. Claude Ave., Arabi, (504) 301-2285
www.kitchentablearabi.com
The $50 four-course prix-fixe menu includes options of pickled vegetable salad with house-made ricotta, wild mushroom and duck capellini and grilled filet mignon.

Palmettos on the Bayou
1901 Bayou Lane, Slidell, (985) 643-0050
www.palmettos- restaurant.com
The $48 four-course menu features mushroom lavender soup and trout amandine with mashed potatoes.

Toups' Meatery
845 N. Carrollton Ave., (504) 252-4999
www.toupsmeatery.com
The $65 four-course menu features roasted oysters with crab fat butter, braised wagyu oxtail with grits and radish slaw, and duck leg au poivre with crispy rice cakes.

Valentine's Day Dinners, New Orleans

