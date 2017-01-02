Five in 5: vegetarian curries in New Orleans 

Ba Chi Canteen
7900 Maple St., (504) 373-5628
www.facebook.com/bachicanteenla
Coconut curry tofu is available over rice, in banh mi and in "bacos," or Vietnamese-style buns, topped with fried shoestring sweet potatoes and basil aioli.
Bennachin
1212 Royal St., (504) 522-1230
Bikai ni curry includes eggplant, mushrooms and bean sprouts in curry sauce served with couscous.
Green Goddess
307 Exchange Place, (504) 301-3347
www.greengoddess- restaurant.com
Rolled Indian-style uttapam features a savory pancake made with tomatoes and onions filled with vegan curry and topped with coconut slaw and tamarind chutney.
Jacques-Imo's
8324 Oak St., (504) 861-0886
www.jacques-imos.com
The "vegetarian delight" features acorn squash stuffed with vegetables topped with coconut curry sauce.
MoPho
514 City Park Ave., (504) 482-6845
www.mophonola.com
Fall squash curry features shaved pickled acorn squash, roasted pumpkin, puffed wild rice and toasted pumpkin seeds.