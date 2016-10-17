Five in 5: where to celebrate Oktoberfest in New Orleans 

1515 Aline St., (504) 891-5774On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Little Hungarian Kitchen pop-up features dishes including schnitzel, German-style potato soup and bratwurst sandwiches.

Cafe Adelaide

Loews Hotel, 300 Poydras St., (504) 595-3305

www.cafeadelaide.com

Happy hour snacks include a schweinebraten pork finger sandwich.

Deutsches Haus Oktoberfest

415 Williams Blvd., Kenner

www.oktoberfestnola.com

The final days (Oct. 21-22) of the annual Oktoberfest celebration feature dishes such as jagerschnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with creamy mushroom sauce.

Middendorf's

30160 Highway 51 S., Manchac, (985) 386-6666

www.middendorfsrestaurant.com

On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19-20, a German entree special features wiener schnitzel, dumplings, salad and a pretzel.

Ralph's on the Park

900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000

www.ralphsonthepark.com

Through Oct. 29, Oktoberfest specials include German-style beers and dishes such as stuffed cabbage rolls.