October 17, 2016 Food & Drink » Five in 5

Five in 5: where to celebrate Oktoberfest in New Orleans 

Aline Street Beer Garden
1515 Aline St., (504) 891-5774
On Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Little Hungarian Kitchen pop-up features dishes including schnitzel, German-style potato soup and bratwurst sandwiches.

Cafe Adelaide
Loews Hotel, 300 Poydras St., (504) 595-3305
Happy hour snacks include a schweinebraten pork finger sandwich.

Deutsches Haus Oktoberfest
415 Williams Blvd., Kenner
The final days (Oct. 21-22) of the annual Oktoberfest celebration feature dishes such as jagerschnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with creamy mushroom sauce.

Middendorf's
30160 Highway 51 S., Manchac, (985) 386-6666
On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19-20, a German entree special features wiener schnitzel, dumplings, salad and a pretzel.

Ralph's on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000
Through Oct. 29, Oktoberfest specials include German-style beers and dishes such as stuffed cabbage rolls.

