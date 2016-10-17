Five in 5: where to celebrate Oktoberfest in New Orleans 

Cafe Adelaide
Loews Hotel, 300 Poydras St., (504) 595-3305
www.cafeadelaide.com
Happy hour snacks include a schweinebraten pork finger sandwich.
Deutsches Haus
Oktoberfest
415 Williams Blvd., Kenner
www.oktoberfestnola.com
The final days (Oct. 21-22) of the annual Oktoberfest celebration feature dishes such as jagerschnitzel, a fried pork cutlet with creamy mushroom sauce.
Middendorf's
30160 Highway 51 S., Manchac, (985) 386-6666
www.middendorfsrestaurant.com
On Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 19-20, a German entree special features wiener schnitzel, dumplings, salad and a pretzel.
Ralph's on the Park
900 City Park Ave., (504) 488-1000
www.ralphsonthepark.com
Through Oct. 29, Oktoberfest specials include German-style beers and dishes such as stuffed cabbage rolls.