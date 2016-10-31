Five in 5: where to find cioppino in New Orleans 

Andrea's

3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583

www.andreasrestaurant.com

Genovese cioppino includes mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat and squid topped with plum tomato sauce made with white wine, garlic and herbs and served over linguine.

Avo

5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550

www.restaurantavo.com

Gulf fish cioppino features shrimp, mussels, chickpeas and spinach in tomato brodetto.

Irene's Cuisine

539 St. Philip St., (504) 529-8811

San Francisco-style ciop- pino features Gulf fish, shrimp, scallops, crab, clams and mussels in spicy saffron, tomato and fennel broth served with pasta and ciabatta crostini.

Marcello's

715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; 4860 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 301-3848

www.marcelloscafe.com

Gulf fish, clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari are served in spicy tomato and fennel broth.

The Pelican Club

312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504

www.pelicanclub.com

Louisiana cioppino features Gulf fish, shrimp, scallops and mussels served with linguine in tomato-basil sauce.