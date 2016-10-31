Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016

Five in 5: where to find cioppino in New Orleans 

Andrea's
3100 19th St., Metairie, (504) 834-8583
www.andreasrestaurant.com
Genovese cioppino includes mussels, clams, scallops, shrimp, lump crabmeat and squid topped with plum tomato sauce made with white wine, garlic and herbs and served over linguine.

Avo
5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550
www.restaurantavo.com
Gulf fish cioppino features shrimp, mussels, chickpeas and spinach in tomato brodetto.

Irene's Cuisine
539 St. Philip St., (504) 529-8811
San Francisco-style ciop- pino features Gulf fish, shrimp, scallops, crab, clams and mussels in spicy saffron, tomato and fennel broth served with pasta and ciabatta crostini.

Marcello's
715 St. Charles Ave., (504) 581-6333; 4860 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Metairie, (504) 301-3848
www.marcelloscafe.com
Gulf fish, clams, mussels, shrimp and calamari are served in spicy tomato and fennel broth.

The Pelican Club
312 Exchange Place, (504) 523-1504
www.pelicanclub.com
Louisiana cioppino features Gulf fish, shrimp, scallops and mussels served with linguine in tomato-basil sauce.

