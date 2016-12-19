Food and drink events in New Orleans (Dec. 20-26, 2016) 

December 21-23

Royal Teddy Bear Tea

11 a.m. Wednesday-Friday

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300

www.sonesta.com

The menu includes tea sandwiches with ham and cheese, pickled shrimp and other fillings, pastries, scones, brownies and more. There's also a visit from Santa Claus, storytelling by Mrs. Claus, a sing-along with Rudolph and appearances by other holiday characters and the Saintsations. VIP tickets include a photo with Santa, a commemorative teacup and a glass of Champagne for adults. Tickets are $59 for adults, $39 for children (under 12), $69 adult VIP, $49 child VIP, plus tax and tip.

December 22

Wine and food tasting

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th Street, Metairie, (504) 834-8583

www.andreasrestaurant.com

The four-course meal includes wine pairings from Charles Smith Wines in Washington State. The menu includes Louisiana ribollita soup, Boston bibb salad with fontina cheese, lemon and extra virgin olive oil and a choice of lamb shank osso buco, speckled trout with crabmeat, stuffed veal with tomato-basil sauce, seared venison with barolo sauce or pappardelle with duck ragout. The meal costs $43 plus tax and tip.

December 24-26

Hanukkah menu

5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Monday

Shaya, 4213 Magazine St., (504) 899-4213

www.shayarestaurant.com

Chefs Alon Shaya and Zachary Engel offer a prix fixe four-course Hanukkah menu. The meal includes potato latkes with salmon roe ikra, pickled onion salad and Turkish chili apples; winter lettuces with pumpkin seed tahini and pomegranate vinaigrette; slow-cooked turkey with creamy parsnip soubric, braised rainbow chard and cracklings; and sufganiyot (Israeli jelly doughnuts) with arak and blood oranges and satsuma cream. The meal costs $55 plus tax and tip.