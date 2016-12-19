Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

December 19, 2016

Food and drink events in New Orleans (Dec. 20-26, 2016) 

December 21-23
Royal Teddy Bear Tea
11 a.m. Wednesday-Friday
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300
www.sonesta.com
The menu includes tea sandwiches with ham and cheese, pickled shrimp and other fillings, pastries, scones, brownies and more. There's also a visit from Santa Claus, storytelling by Mrs. Claus, a sing-along with Rudolph and appearances by other holiday characters and the Saintsations. VIP tickets include a photo with Santa, a commemorative teacup and a glass of Champagne for adults. Tickets are $59 for adults, $39 for children (under 12), $69 adult VIP, $49 child VIP, plus tax and tip.

December 22
Wine and food tasting
6:30 p.m. Thursday
Andrea's Restaurant, 3100 19th Street, Metairie, (504) 834-8583
www.andreasrestaurant.com
The four-course meal includes wine pairings from Charles Smith Wines in Washington State. The menu includes Louisiana ribollita soup, Boston bibb salad with fontina cheese, lemon and extra virgin olive oil and a choice of lamb shank osso buco, speckled trout with crabmeat, stuffed veal with tomato-basil sauce, seared venison with barolo sauce or pappardelle with duck ragout. The meal costs $43 plus tax and tip.

December 24-26
Hanukkah menu
5 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday-Monday
Shaya, 4213 Magazine St., (504) 899-4213
www.shayarestaurant.com
Chefs Alon Shaya and Zachary Engel offer a prix fixe four-course Hanukkah menu. The meal includes potato latkes with salmon roe ikra, pickled onion salad and Turkish chili apples; winter lettuces with pumpkin seed tahini and pomegranate vinaigrette; slow-cooked turkey with creamy parsnip soubric, braised rainbow chard and cracklings; and sufganiyot (Israeli jelly doughnuts) with arak and blood oranges and satsuma cream. The meal costs $55 plus tax and tip.

