Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 13-19, 2016) 

Dec 16
Food truck roundup
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday
Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852
www.urbansouthbrewery.com
The food truck roundup features Diva Dawg, Frencheeze and Stuftstream.
Dec 17
In the SoFAB Kitchen with chef Dana Honn
Noon-1 p.m. Saturday
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-0405
www.natfab.org
Chef Dana Honn of Carmo demonstrates how to make Peruvian and other types of ceviche. Samples will be served while supplies last. Free with museum admission ($10.50 adults, $5.25 seniors, children, military).
Dec 19
Breakfast at Brennan's with Santa
9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday
Brennan's New Orleans, 417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711
www.brennansneworleans.com
Festivities include a three-course meal, a cookie-decorating station, hand-spun cotton candy, a visit with Santa and more. Tickets $55 adults, $35 children (ages 2-12), plus tax and tip.