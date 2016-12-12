Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 13-19, 2016) 

Dec 16

Food truck roundup

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Urban South Brewery, 1645 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 267-4852

www.urbansouthbrewery.com

The food truck roundup features Diva Dawg, Frencheeze and Stuftstream.

Dec 17

In the SoFAB Kitchen with chef Dana Honn

Noon-1 p.m. Saturday

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-0405

www.natfab.org

Chef Dana Honn of Carmo demonstrates how to make Peruvian and other types of ceviche. Samples will be served while supplies last. Free with museum admission ($10.50 adults, $5.25 seniors, children, military).

Dec 19

Breakfast at Brennan's with Santa

9:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. Monday

Brennan's New Orleans, 417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711

www.brennansneworleans.com

Festivities include a three-course meal, a cookie-decorating station, hand-spun cotton candy, a visit with Santa and more. Tickets $55 adults, $35 children (ages 2-12), plus tax and tip.