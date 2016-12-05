Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 6-12, 2016) 

Dec. 8

Tales of the Toddy

6:30 p.m. Thursday

Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Celestin Ballroom, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 561-1234

www.talesofthecocktail.com

The Tales of the Cocktail event features more than 50 local bartenders making holiday drinks, including nogs and toddies. There's food from area restaurants such as Balise, Broussard's, Kenton's, La Thai Uptown, Primitivo and others. A portion of proceeds supports the United States Bartenders Guild education programs. Tickets $49.

Dec 10

Jingle Bugs holiday celebration

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847

www.auduboninstitute.org

The holiday celebration at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium includes fruit fly cake, peppermint cricket bark and bug nog. There's also a gumdrop hunt, face painting, balloons, visits with Santa and more. Free with regular museum admission ($19.95 adults, $14.95 children and seniors).

Dec 11

Cookie Stations!

10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday

Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1830 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (504) 569-0405

www.natfab.org

The cooking class for kids ages 7-15 features stations for mixing, baking and decorating cookies and focuses on sugar and gingerbread cookies, but thumbprint cookies and chocolate eggnog also are included. Tickets $20, $15 for Southern Food & Beverage Museum members.