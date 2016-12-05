Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Dec. 6-12, 2016) 

Dec. 8
Tales of the Toddy
6:30 p.m. Thursday
Hyatt Regency New Orleans, Celestin Ballroom, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 561-1234
www.talesofthecocktail.com
The Tales of the Cocktail event features more than 50 local bartenders making holiday drinks, including nogs and toddies. There's food from area restaurants such as Balise, Broussard's, Kenton's, La Thai Uptown, Primitivo and others. A portion of proceeds supports the United States Bartenders Guild education programs. Tickets $49.
Dec 10
Jingle Bugs holiday celebration
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday
Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium, 423 Canal St., (504) 524-2847
www.auduboninstitute.org
The holiday celebration at the Audubon Butterfly Garden and Insectarium includes fruit fly cake, peppermint cricket bark and bug nog. There's also a gumdrop hunt, face painting, balloons, visits with Santa and more. Free with regular museum admission ($19.95 adults, $14.95 children and seniors).
Dec 11
Cookie Stations!
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sunday
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1830 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., (504) 569-0405
www.natfab.org
The cooking class for kids ages 7-15 features stations for mixing, baking and decorating cookies and focuses on sugar and gingerbread cookies, but thumbprint cookies and chocolate eggnog also are included. Tickets $20, $15 for Southern Food & Beverage Museum members.