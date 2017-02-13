Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 14-20, 2017) 

Feb 14
Valentine's Day
5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday
Compere Lapin, Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119
www.comperelapin.com
Chef Nina Compton offers a Valentine's Day tasting menu featuring oysters en gelee with cucumber, fois gras royale with brioche, coconut fat rice with lobster and trout roe, scallops with chanterelles and black truffles, filet of beef with glazed root vegetables and soursop semifreddo with blood orange granita. The meal costs $85 plus tax and tip.
Feb 15
Do the Rind Thing! An Exploration of Cheese Style and Rind
7 p.m. Wednesday
St. James Cheese Co., 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737
www.stjamescheese.com
The class explores the effects of rinds on the aging, texture and flavor of cheeses. Cheese and wine included. Tickets $33.
Feb 16
Brewed Here, Grown Here, Cooked Here Beer Dinner
7 p.m. Thursday
Jeannette, 8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514
www.boucherie-nola.com
Chef Nathanial Zimet prepares a five-course meal that will be served with beers from regional breweries including Parish Brewing Company, Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, Southern Prohibition Brewing, NOLA Brewing Company, Second Line Brewing and Great Raft Brewing.