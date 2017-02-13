Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 14-20, 2017) 

Feb 14

Valentine's Day

5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Tuesday

Compere Lapin, Old No. 77 Hotel & Chandlery, 535 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 599-2119

www.comperelapin.com

Chef Nina Compton offers a Valentine's Day tasting menu featuring oysters en gelee with cucumber, fois gras royale with brioche, coconut fat rice with lobster and trout roe, scallops with chanterelles and black truffles, filet of beef with glazed root vegetables and soursop semifreddo with blood orange granita. The meal costs $85 plus tax and tip.

Feb 15

Do the Rind Thing! An Exploration of Cheese Style and Rind

7 p.m. Wednesday

St. James Cheese Co., 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737

www.stjamescheese.com

The class explores the effects of rinds on the aging, texture and flavor of cheeses. Cheese and wine included. Tickets $33.

Feb 16

Brewed Here, Grown Here, Cooked Here Beer Dinner

7 p.m. Thursday

Jeannette, 8115 Jeannette St., (504) 862-5514

www.boucherie-nola.com

Chef Nathanial Zimet prepares a five-course meal that will be served with beers from regional breweries including Parish Brewing Company, Gnarly Barley Brewing Company, Southern Prohibition Brewing, NOLA Brewing Company, Second Line Brewing and Great Raft Brewing.