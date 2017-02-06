Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 7-13, 2017) 

FEBRUARY 8

Louisiana Wednesday Night: Cajun Dinner

7 p.m. Wednesday

St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737

www.stjamescheese.com

St. James Cheese Company and Wayward Owl Brewing Company present a Cajun dinner with beer pairings. The menu includes raw oysters, fried frogs' legs with roasted garlic remoulade, shrimp boudin with trinity slaw, backbone stew over stone-ground grits and lemon icebox pie. Tickets $55.

Feb 10

Got Gumbo? Cook-off

5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday

Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300

www.unitedwaysela.org/gumbo

The cook-off features gumbo and desserts from local restaurants including Charlies Restaurant, 5fifty5, Deanie's Seafood Restaurant, Oceana Grill, Desire Oyster Bar, Restaurant R'evolution, M Bistro and others. Proceeds benefit United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Tickets $25.

Feb 11

NOLA Jerk Chicken Festival

4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276

www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com

The festival features a Scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest and jerk chicken and Caribbean dishes from Taylor Made Wings on the Geaux, Johnny's Jamaican Grill, Boswell's Jamaican Grill, La Cubana, 14 Parishes, Island Paradise, Soulsation Kitchen, Irie Nyammings and others. There's music by Hot 8 Brass Band, Subrosa, Nkiruka Drum and Dance and DJs. Tickets $10.