Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Feb. 7-13, 2017) 

FEBRUARY 8
Louisiana Wednesday Night: Cajun Dinner
7 p.m. Wednesday
St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737
www.stjamescheese.com
St. James Cheese Company and Wayward Owl Brewing Company present a Cajun dinner with beer pairings. The menu includes raw oysters, fried frogs' legs with roasted garlic remoulade, shrimp boudin with trinity slaw, backbone stew over stone-ground grits and lemon icebox pie. Tickets $55.
Feb 10
Got Gumbo? Cook-off
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Friday
Royal Sonesta New Orleans, 300 Bourbon St., (504) 586-0300
www.unitedwaysela.org/gumbo
The cook-off features gumbo and desserts from local restaurants including Charlies Restaurant, 5fifty5, Deanie's Seafood Restaurant, Oceana Grill, Desire Oyster Bar, Restaurant R'evolution, M Bistro and others. Proceeds benefit United Way of Southeast Louisiana. Tickets $25.
Feb 11
NOLA Jerk Chicken Festival
4 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday
Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St., (504) 558-4276
www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com
The festival features a Scotch bonnet pepper-eating contest and jerk chicken and Caribbean dishes from Taylor Made Wings on the Geaux, Johnny's Jamaican Grill, Boswell's Jamaican Grill, La Cubana, 14 Parishes, Island Paradise, Soulsation Kitchen, Irie Nyammings and others. There's music by Hot 8 Brass Band, Subrosa, Nkiruka Drum and Dance and DJs. Tickets $10.