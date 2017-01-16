Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 17-23, 2017) 

Jan 18
Robiola to Romano — The World of Italian Cheese
7 p.m. Wednesday
St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737
www.stjamescheese.com
The tasting features 10 Italian cheeses, including Parmigiano Reggiano, various pecorinos and soft cheeses. Italian wines also are served. Tickets $30.
Jan 19
WYES Victorian Garden Party
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Thursday
Opera Guild Home, 2504 Prytania St.
www.wyes.org
The WYES fundraiser is inspired by the PBS series Victoria, and guests are invited to wear Victorian costumes. The event includes Champagne, wine, food by Ralph Brennan Catering & Events and an auction. Call (504) 486-5511 for information. Tickets $100, VIP Champagne reception $175.
Jan 21
In the SoFAB Kitchen with The Chicago Brewseum
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 569-0405
www.natfab.org
Beer and tavern historian Liz Garibay (www.historyontap.com) is spearheading an effort to open The Chicago Brewseum (www.chicagobrewseum.org), a museum focused on the beer industry. She discusses beer and the project with Southern Food & Beverage Museum director Liz Williams. Complimentary beer provided by Abita Brewing Company. Registration is requested. Free with museum admission.