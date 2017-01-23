Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

January 23, 2017 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 24-30, 2017) 

Jan 25
Cruzan Rum tasting
5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday
Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661
www.palacecafe.com
Palace Cafe's Black Duck Bar hosts a tasting of Cruzan Rum's Distiller's Collection, including Estate Diamond light and dark rums and an aged single-barrel rum. Admission is free.

Jan 25
Raw is Wonderful! — Raw Milk Cheese
7 p.m. Wednesday
St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737
www.stjamescheese.com
The tasting features six unpasteurized cheeses and a discussion of what "raw" means in cheese production. Beverage pairings are included. Tickets $30.

Jan 29
King Cake Festival
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday
Champions Square, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive
www.kingcakefestival.org
More than 20 local bakeries and restaurants serve king cake in $1 tasting sizes and there are awards for best traditional and nontraditional king cakes, best presentation and other categories. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars, Flow Tribe and Remedy perform. There's a road race and family fun run beginning at 9 a.m. Visit the website for registration information. Proceeds benefit Ochsner Hospital for Children. Festival admission is free.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More New Orleans Event Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in New Orleans Event Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    Gomela/to Return: Movement of Our Mother Tongue @ Ashe Power House
    1731 Baronne St. http://www.ashecac.org

    • Thursdays-Sundays, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Jan. 29

  • Gambit Pick
    Sea of Common Catastrophe @ University of New Orleans
    Robert E. Nims Theatre, Performing Arts Center, St. Anthony Drive off of 2000 Lakeshore Drive http://www.theatre.uno.edu

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 28

  • Gambit Pick
    White Rabbit Red Rabbit @ St. Charles Ave. Baptist Church Fellowship Hall
    583 Broadway St.

    • Thursdays, Fridays, 8 p.m. Continues through Jan. 27
    • Buy Tickets

  • Gambit Pick
    Ronald K. Brown, Evidence @ NOCCA Riverfront Lupin Hall
    2800 Chartres St. http://www.nocca.com

    • Fri., Jan. 27, 8 p.m., Sat., Jan. 28, 8 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 29, 2 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Jelly's Last Jam @ Le Petit Theatre du Vieux Carre
    616 St. Peter St. http://www.lepetittheatre.com

    • Fridays, Saturdays, 7:30 p.m., Sundays, 3 p.m., Wed., Feb. 1, 7:30 p.m., Thu., Feb. 2, 7:30 p.m. and Thu., Feb. 9, 7:30 p.m. Continues through Feb. 12
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2017 Gambit
Powered by Foundation