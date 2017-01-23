Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 24-30, 2017) 

Jan 25

Cruzan Rum tasting

5 p.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday

Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661

www.palacecafe.com

Palace Cafe's Black Duck Bar hosts a tasting of Cruzan Rum's Distiller's Collection, including Estate Diamond light and dark rums and an aged single-barrel rum. Admission is free.

Raw is Wonderful! — Raw Milk Cheese

7 p.m. Wednesday

St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737

www.stjamescheese.com

The tasting features six unpasteurized cheeses and a discussion of what "raw" means in cheese production. Beverage pairings are included. Tickets $30.

King Cake Festival

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday

Champions Square, 1500 Sugar Bowl Drive

www.kingcakefestival.org

More than 20 local bakeries and restaurants serve king cake in $1 tasting sizes and there are awards for best traditional and nontraditional king cakes, best presentation and other categories. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars, Flow Tribe and Remedy perform. There's a road race and family fun run beginning at 9 a.m. Visit the website for registration information. Proceeds benefit Ochsner Hospital for Children. Festival admission is free.