Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Jan. 6-12, 2017) 

January 6

Dong Phuong king cake party

7 a.m.-9 a.m. Friday

Pizza NOLA, 141 W. Harrison Ave., (504) 872-0731

www.pizzanola.com

Pizza NOLA celebrates the kickoff to Carnival with the arrival of king cakes from Dong Phuong Bakery, with a police motorcade escort. Benny Grunch and the Bunch performs. Resident breakfast pop-up Bawk! is open, and there's coffee from Coast Roast Coffee.

Seven Deadly Sins

7 p.m. Friday

St. Charles Room, Loyola University, 6363 St. Charles Ave.

www.jukeboxcastle.com

The combination theatrical and culinary event is based on Kurt Weill and Bertold Brecht's satirical work The Seven Deadly Sins. The performance includes operatic singing and each scene is dedicated to a sin (lust, greed, envy, etc.) that also inspires that course in the meal. Participating chefs include Tenney Flynn (GW Fins), Phillip Lopez (Root, Part & Parcel), Will Avelar (Meril) and others. There also is a seven-course menu of sweets by local pastry chefs. Early bird tickets $99 (includes two drinks), VIP tickets $199 (includes multiple drinks).

January 8

Cajun Brunch and Dance

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

Tigermen Den, 3113 Royal St., (504) 451-1280vwww.facebook.com/tigermenden

The brunch features a Cajun menu with vegetarian and vegan options by chef Anne Churchill and music by T'Monde.