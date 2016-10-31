Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 31, 2016

Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 1-7, 2016) 

Nov 1
Eatmoor in Broadmoor
5 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday
Rosa F. Keller Library and Community Center, 4300 S. Broad St., (504) 596-2660
www.myhousenola.com
The food truck roundup features Dat Dog, Not Cho Average Nachos, Grilling Shilling, Chef Johnson and Petite Rouge Coffee Truck. There is music by Shotgun Double. Free admission.

Nov 2
Daou wine dinner
6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Brennan's New Orleans, 417 Royal St., (504) 525-9711
www.brennansneworleans.com
Georges Daou attends the dinner featuring passed hors d'oeuvres and a five-course meal paired with wines from Daou Vineyards & Winery. Chef Slade Rushing's menu includes buttermilk fried rabbit livers with plum-ginger jam, a crab crepe with leek fondue, grilled sweet tea-brined duck with diablo sauce, seared venison loin with endive gratin and glazed Asian pear and dark chocolate creme brulee. The meal costs $125 plus tax and tip.

Nov 2
Lemelson Vineyards wine dinner
6 p.m.-8 p.m. Wednesday
Martin Wine Cellar, 714 Elmeer Ave., Metairie, (504) 896-7300
www.martinwinecellar.com
Colleen Glennon of Lemelson Vineyards attends a four-course dinner served with Lemelson Vineyards wines. The menu includes a trio of oysters served with sorrel migonette, horseradish and apple, and pink peppercorns and Asian pear; gnocchi and porcini mushrooms with shellfish emulsion; prosciutto-wrapped quail with egg yolk ravioli; and dry-aged duck breast with roasted butternut squash, orange and foie gras. The dinner costs $65.

