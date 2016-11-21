Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 22-28, 2016) 

Nov. 25
Food truck Friday
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday
Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St.
www.riverwalkneworleans.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and My House NOLA host a food truck roundup featuring Mr. Choo, Fete Au Fete, Crepes a la Cart and Petite Rouge.

Nov. 26
In the SoFAB Kitchen with Chef Alfred Singleton
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Saturday
Southern Food & Beverage Museum, 1504 Oretha Castle Haley Blvd., (504) 267-7490
www.natfab.org
Alfred Singleton is chef and co-owner of the recently reopened Cafe Sbisa. He demonstrates how to cook the restaurant's version of New Orleans-style barbecue shrimp. Samples available while supplies last. Free with regular museum admission.

Nov. 26
Nepali lunch pop-up
11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday
4900 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 897–9339
www.tibetanhouse.com
Pop-up kitchen Lahpet serves Nepali thali-style lunch plates at Tibetan House's holiday kickoff and market. The vegetarian plates include dal baht (curried lentils), aloo achar (potatoes with vegetables), badam sadeko (peanut ginger salad), pounded rice flakes and more. Chai tea also is for sale. The plates cost $8.

