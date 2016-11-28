Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016) 

Nov 29

Dinner with a curator

6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday

American Sector Restaurant, National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940

Tom Czekanski discusses Medal of Honor recipients from the defense of Pearl Harbor. A four-course meal includes saimin soup with chicken, ginger and rice noodles; cabbage salad with ham, pineapple and Key lime vinaigrette; teriyaki chicken with sticky rice and snow peas or sweet chili-glazed salmon; and chocolate coconut pie. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage pairings are included. Tickets $56.99.

Toro Bravo at Bacchanal

5 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday

Bacchanal, 600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111

Chef/restaurateur John Gorham of Portland, Oregon's Toro Bravo (www.torobravopdx.com), Tasty n Sons and Pollo Bravo presents a pop-up tapas menu. The wine shop highlights Oregon wines from Anne Amie and Stoller Vineyards.

Gingerbread house building workshops

9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday

Red Fish Grill, 115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200

Pastry chef Brett Gauthier and executive chef Austin Kirzner teach children how to build their own gingerbread houses. Call (504) 539-5508 for reservations. Each $55 ticket includes three seats (additional seats $10), a gingerbread house, child's T-shirt, a chef's hat, crayons, tax and tip.