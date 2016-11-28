Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 28, 2016 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2016) 

Nov 29
Dinner with a curator
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Tuesday
American Sector Restaurant, National World War II Museum, 945 Magazine St., (504) 528-1940
www.nationalww2museum.org
Tom Czekanski discusses Medal of Honor recipients from the defense of Pearl Harbor. A four-course meal includes saimin soup with chicken, ginger and rice noodles; cabbage salad with ham, pineapple and Key lime vinaigrette; teriyaki chicken with sticky rice and snow peas or sweet chili-glazed salmon; and chocolate coconut pie. Alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverage pairings are included. Tickets $56.99.

Nov 30
Toro Bravo at Bacchanal
5 p.m.-11 p.m. Wednesday
Bacchanal, 600 Poland Ave., (504) 948-9111
www.bacchanalwine.com
Chef/restaurateur John Gorham of Portland, Oregon's Toro Bravo (www.torobravopdx.com), Tasty n Sons and Pollo Bravo presents a pop-up tapas menu. The wine shop highlights Oregon wines from Anne Amie and Stoller Vineyards.

Dec 3 & 10
Gingerbread house building workshops
9 a.m.-11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Saturday
Red Fish Grill, 115 Bourbon St., (504) 598-1200
www.redfishgrill.com
Pastry chef Brett Gauthier and executive chef Austin Kirzner teach children how to build their own gingerbread houses. Call (504) 539-5508 for reservations. Each $55 ticket includes three seats (additional seats $10), a gingerbread house, child's T-shirt, a chef's hat, crayons, tax and tip.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More New Orleans Event Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in New Orleans Event Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    The Lion in Winter @ Sanctuary Cultural Arts Center
    2525 Burgundy St. http://www.sanctuarynola.org

    • Thursdays-Sundays. Continues through Dec. 18

  • Gambit Pick
    John Cleese and Eric Idle @ Saenger Theatre
    1111 Canal St. http://www.saengernola.com

    • Sat., Dec. 3, 8 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick
    Close Me Out @ Hi-Ho Lounge
    2239 St. Claude Ave. http://www.hiholounge.net

    • First Saturday of every month

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation