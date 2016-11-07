Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

November 07, 2016 Events » New Orleans Event Previews

Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 8-14, 2016) 

Nov. 9
Sheep's Milk Cheese — More Than Manchego
7 p.m. Wednesday
St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737
www.stjamescheese.com
The class features Spanish manchego cheese and sheep's milk cheeses from other nations. Beverage pairings are included. Tickets $30.

Nov. 11
Food truck Friday
11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday
Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St.
www.riverwalkneworleans.com
The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and My House NOLA host a food truck roundup featuring Frencheeze, Mr. Choo, Old School Eats and Petite Rouge.

Nov. 12
Celebrity chef dinner series
6:30 p.m. Saturday
Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine, 300 N. Broad St., (504) 988-9108
www.culinarymedicine.org
Kelly Fields, chef and co-owner of Willa Jean, prepares a meal as a fundraiser for the Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine. Snacks include marinated crab claws with serrano peppers and yuzu and artichoke and cheese on crostini. The dinner features tuna with sweet potatoes and tapenade; ancient grains with Louisiana citrus, pistachio and mint; chicken and ricotta dumplings with lemon verbena broth; and satsuma creamsicle with carrot and buttermilk. The meal costs $200.

  |  
Pin It
Email
Favorite
Share

Tags: , , ,

More New Orleans Event Previews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Bars
Submit an event Jump to date

Latest in New Orleans Event Previews

Readers also liked…

Spotlight Events

  • Gambit Pick
    A Kingdom, A Chasm @ Art Klub
    1941 Arts St. http://www.artistinc.org

    • Thursdays-Saturdays, 8 p.m., Mon., Nov. 14, 8 p.m., Sat., Nov. 19, 10 p.m. and Sun., Nov. 20, 8 p.m. Continues through Nov. 19

  • Gambit Pick
    Mr. Universe @ Sidney’s Saloon
    1200 St. Bernard Ave. http://www.sidneyssaloon.com

    • Fri., Nov. 11

  • Gambit Pick
    New Orleans Book Festival @ Various locations
    New Orleans

    • Fri., Nov. 11, 6:30-8 p.m. and Sat., Nov. 12, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    St. Claude Second Saturdays @ St. Claude Arts District
    2820 St. Claude Ave.

    • Second Saturday of every month
    • 4 going/interested

  • Gambit Pick Members Pick
    Treme Creole Gumbo Festival @ Armstrong Park
    701 N. Rampart St

    • Nov. 12-13 Free
    • 2 going/interested
More »

About Gambit

Cover of this issue of Gambit

Coming to New Orleans?

Art

© 2016 Gambit
Powered by Foundation