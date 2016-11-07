Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Nov. 8-14, 2016) 

Nov. 9

Sheep's Milk Cheese — More Than Manchego

7 p.m. Wednesday

St. James Cheese Company, 5004 Prytania St., (504) 899-4737

www.stjamescheese.com

The class features Spanish manchego cheese and sheep's milk cheeses from other nations. Beverage pairings are included. Tickets $30.

Nov. 11

Food truck Friday

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday

Spanish Plaza, 1 Poydras St.

www.riverwalkneworleans.com

The Outlet Collection at Riverwalk and My House NOLA host a food truck roundup featuring Frencheeze, Mr. Choo, Old School Eats and Petite Rouge.

Nov. 12

Celebrity chef dinner series

6:30 p.m. Saturday

Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine, 300 N. Broad St., (504) 988-9108

www.culinarymedicine.org

Kelly Fields, chef and co-owner of Willa Jean, prepares a meal as a fundraiser for the Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine. Snacks include marinated crab claws with serrano peppers and yuzu and artichoke and cheese on crostini. The dinner features tuna with sweet potatoes and tapenade; ancient grains with Louisiana citrus, pistachio and mint; chicken and ricotta dumplings with lemon verbena broth; and satsuma creamsicle with carrot and buttermilk. The meal costs $200.