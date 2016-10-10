Food & Drink Events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 11-17, 2016) 

October 12

Second Line Brewery tasting

7:30 p.m. Wednesday

St. James Cheese Company, 641 Tchoupitoulas St., (504) 304-1485

www.stjamescheese.com

The tasting features three ales from Second Line Brewing, each paired with two cheeses. Tickets $35.

October 15

Whole grain baking with Bellegarde and Gracious

1 p.m.-5 p.m. Saturday

Goldring Center for Culinary Medicine at Tulane University,

300 N. Broad St., Suite 102, (504) 988-9108

www.facebook.com/tusomkitchen

Chefs Graison Gill of Bellegarde Bakery and Megan Forman of Gracious Bakery + Cafe lead a class on baking whole grain breads and pastries. Attendees will prepare and sample ciabatta, Kalamata olive hummus, cornmeal muffins and chocolate rye cookies. Tickets $50.

October 17

Papa's Pilar Rum dinner

6:30 p.m. Monday

Palace Cafe, 605 Canal St., (504) 523-1661

www.palacecafe.com

Cocktail historian Philip Greene, author of To Have and Have Another — about cocktails mentioned in Ernest Hemingway's writings — presents drinks at a multicourse dinner featuring quail with rum, sherry and golden raisin mustard, grilled mahi mahi with charred mango vinaigrette and rum-soaked Cuba libre cake with charred lime ice cream. Tickets $85 including tax and tip.