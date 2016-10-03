Best of New Orleans Icon Twitter Facebook RSS

October 03, 2016

Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Oct. 4-10, 2016) 

October 7-8, 14-15, 21-22
Deutsches Haus' Oktoberfest
4 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday; 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Saturday
Rivertown, 415 Williams Blvd., Kenner
www.oktoberfestnola.com
Deutsches Haus' celebration features German food, German and local craft beer, oompah bands, beer stein-holding contests, dachshund races and more. The menu includes bratwurst, weisswurst, knackwurst, jagerschnitzel, stuffed cabbage rolls, sauerkraut, German cheeses and more. Call (504) 522-8014 for information. Admission $8.

October 8
Beignet Fest
10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday
Lafayette Square, 540 St. Charles Ave.
www.beignetfest.com
The festival features sweet and savory beignets from restaurants and caterers, including Cafe Beignet's traditional beignets, The Ruby Slipper's bananas Foster beignets and cochon beignets, Girls Gone Vegan's baked gluten-free doughnuts, The Howlin' Wolf's bacon-cheddar beignets with chipotle crema and more. The music lineup features Big Sam's Funky Nation, Los Po-Boy-Citos, John Papa Gros Band and others. Free admission.

October 9
Dinner on the Farm
4 p.m. Sunday
Grow Dat Youth Farm, 150 Zachary Drive, New Orleans City Park, (504) 300-1132
www.growdatyouthfarm.org
Chefs from Cavan, Meauxbar and Sylvain prepare hors d'oeuvres and a three-course meal using produce from the urban farm as a benefit for its educational programs for local youth. There also are cocktails from Barrel Proof and wine pairings with the meal. The evening includes a tour of the farm. Tickets $125.

