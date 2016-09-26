Food and drink events in New Orleans this week (Sept. 27-Oct. 3, 2016) 

Sept 30

Scales and Ales

8 p.m.-11 p.m. Friday

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, 1 Canal St., (504) 581-4629

www.auduboninstitute.org

The fundraiser features beer from Abita Brewing Company, cocktails, wine and food from area restaurants including GW Fins, Kingfish, Deanie's Seafood Restaurant and others. There's music by the Chee-Weez and DJ Brice Nice. The patron party begins at 7 p.m. Call (504) 861-5107 for information. Tickets $75, $65 for Audbon Institute members, $125 for patron party.

Sept 30

Taste America: A Night of Culinary Stars

6:30 p.m. Friday

Hyatt Regency New Orleans, 601 Loyola Ave., (504) 561-1234

www.jbftasteamerica.org/event/new-orleans

The James Beard Foundation benefit dinner features food by chef Alex Guarnaschelli of Butter in New York City and New Orleans chefs Justin Devillier, Slade Rushing, Isaac Toups, Nina Compton, Eric Damidot, Brett Gauthier and others. Dishes include chilled corn and coconut broth with blue crab; leek-crusted Norwegian halibut with coriander jus, braised Creekstone Farms short ribs with Siberian kale salsa verde; and sabayon glace with saffron poached pear. Tickets are $300 and up.

Oct 3

Champagne dinner with Veuve Clicquot and Urbani truffles

6 p.m. Monday

Restaurant R'evolution, 777 Bienville St., (504) 553-2277

www.revolutionnola.com

The event includes passed hors d'oeuvres and a four-course meal featuring Urbani truffles and Veuve Clicquot Champagnes. The menu includes scallops with pecan brown butter and Burgundy truffle; wild forest mushroom risotto with white truffle; braised short rib with black truffle parsnip puree and ile flottante with Tahitian vanilla creme anglaise. The meal costs $149 plus tax and tip.